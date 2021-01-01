Clip On And Tag Along Solar Charger For Your Smartphone

The Tag Along is a clip-on solar charger that stores the power in a Li-Polymer battery when you need it the most. It continually charges the battery when exposed to sunlight, storing the energy for when you need to charge your phone and gadgets. Perfect for those times you spend outdoors: Clip the lightweight Tag Along to your backpack, bag or jacket, and let the Sun do its magic thing! Clip On And Tag Along. DETAILS: Stored capacity is 1450 mAh. The Tag Along will fully charge your Smartphone similar to the iPhone in about 4 hours, and other devices in 4 to 5 hours. Can also be charged indoors via a USB port. Will work with: iPhone (4/4s, 5/5s, 6/ 6 Plus,7 /7 Plus, 8/8 Plus, X/XMax, Xr).iPad (Mini, iTouch, iPod).Samsung Galaxy (3, 4, 5, 6,7 Note).HTC (All).LG (All).