A clip frame is perfect for when you want to display a favorite photograph or artwork without the distraction of a frame. A clip frame is perfect for when you want to display a favorite photograph or artwork without the distraction of a frame. Sandwich the picture or art between the glass and the cardboard backing, then secure in place with the easy-to-use metal clips. Frame has places on its back, so you can hang it from your own hooks. Details: Available in assorted sizes Display horizontally or vertically | Clip Frame, Basics By Studio Decor® | Michaels®