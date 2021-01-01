From head & shoulders
Head & Shoulders Clinical Dry Scalp Rescue Shampoo, 13.5 fl oz, 5.349 Fl oz
Advertisement
DRY SCALP RESCUE: Head Shoulders Clinical Strength Dandruff Defense Dry Scalp Rescue Shampoo PRESCRIPTION STRENGH: Made with 1% Selenium Sulfide for prescription strength dandruff relief and flaking protection flake protection vs prescription dandruff shampoo 2% ketoconazole CLINICALLY PROVEN: Up to 100% dandruff protection visible flakes; with regular e EXTRA STRENGTH: Provides relief from severe dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis MULTI-SYMPTOM RELIEF: Offers proven protection from flakes and dryness. Flakes associated with dandruff