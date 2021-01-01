Clifton Platform Bed GRAPHITE - Full - - Bedroom Furniture sold by Apt2B

Rustic with a side of chic. That's how we describe the Clifton Platform Bed, crafted with Acacia wood for a natural look and feel. The 100-percent solid wood features different shades and visible knots, so no two bed frames are identical. The Clifton is available in full, queen, California king and King sizes and since it's a platform bed, it doesn't require a box spring foundation. The Acacia wood is sealed with a handsome Graphite finish. You'll be drifting off to dreamland in no time at all. Known to many ancient worlds, Acacia wood represents purity and life. Shopping and an education? Who'da thunk it? Due to the natural knots and various shades, no two sets are exactly alike.