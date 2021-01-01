Cliff Floor Lamp by Lambert & Fils - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (CLI02BKBR)

The Cliff Floor Lamp from Lambert & Fils brings a sense of nuance to one's room as a refined silhouette made from rich materials. The floor lamp's sculptural design highlights the Montreal studio's handcrafting roots. Lead designer Samuel Lambert gives the piece its humble, yet complex aesthetic. Using slender metal rods, Lambert creates a stable tripod base that catches the eye in silhouette. The color contrast of the rods and the shade give the piece a high-style character. The piece leans forward to present one with a charming cylindrical shade. When turned on, warm light spills out the shade with a soft quality that enhances the ambiance and accentuates dÃ©cor. For more than a decade, Lambert & Fils has produced forward-thinking lighting designed to adapts to todays contemporary interiors. Known for its beautiful design concepts, Lambert & Fils handmade lighting collections range from its minimalist Atelier line that pays homage to the art of sculpture to various custom residential and commercial projects that draw inspiration from the brands standard collection. An award-winning lighting brand, Lambert & Fils lighting can be found worldwide. Color: Black. Finish: Black with Brass