Cliff 01 Linear Suspension Light by Lambert & Fils - Color: Brass - Finish: Matte - (CLI01BRB)

The Cliff 01 Linear Suspension Light from Lambert & Fils draws a dramatic array of contours in the air, punctuated by brilliant orbs. Cliff's distinct silhouette underlines designer Samuel Lambert's exploration of the many shapes of light. Lamber lays the light out on a dynamic framework crafted in brass by craftsmen in Montreal. The metal structures shoot down and to the sides, giving the eye points of interest all around. The length and open composition of the piece is suited for the communal space. Milk glass globes showcase the beauty of pure geometry. The clean, contrasting forms charm as LED light evenly glazes their surface. Light filtering through them combines to create a bright, uplifting aura. For more than a decade, Lambert & Fils has produced forward-thinking lighting designed to adapts to todays contemporary interiors. Known for its beautiful design concepts, Lambert & Fils handmade lighting collections range from its minimalist Atelier line that pays homage to the art of sculpture to various custom residential and commercial projects that draw inspiration from the brands standard collection. An award-winning lighting brand, Lambert & Fils lighting can be found worldwide. Shape: Abstract. Color: Brass. Finish: Brass