Canon CLI8 Original Ink Cartridge
Ink tank cartridge is designed for use with Canon Pixma iP3300, iP3500, iP4200, iP4300, iP4500, iP5200, iP5200R, iP6600D, iP6700D, MP500, MP510, MP520, MP530, MP600, MP610, MP800, MP800R, MP810, MP830, MP950, MP960, MP970, MX700, MX850, Pro9000 and Pro9000 Mark II.Print Technology: InkjetPrint Color: CyanInk Volume: 0.44 fl ozCompatibility: Canon PIXMA Printers: iP3300 iP3500 iP4200 iP4300 iP4500 iP5200 iP5200R iP6600D iP6700D MP500 MP510 MP520 MP530 MP600 MP610 MP800 MP800R MP810 MP830 MP960 MP970 MX700 Pro9000 Recycled: NoPost-consumer-waste%: 0%Assembly Required: NoCountry of Origin: Japan