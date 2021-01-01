From windspeed trading
CLI281 XXL Magenta Ink Tank Compatible to TR8520 TR7520 TS9120 SeriesTS8120 Series TS6120 Series TS9521C TS9520 TS8220 Series TS6220 Series
This XXL dye-based Magenta ink tank is used for printing photos and images. Combined with photo paper it protects your photos with the ChromaLife100 system for beautiful, long lasting photos. Xxl ink tanks can help you save money, Print more when you need to, and extend time between replacing ink tanks. Genuine inks provide peak performance and offers exclusive content from creative park Premium.