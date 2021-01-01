From canon
Canon CLI-65 Cyan Ink Tank C AMR
This CLI-65 ink tank is compatible with the Canon PIXMA PRO-200 Professional Photographic Inkjet Printer.ChromaLife100+ CLI-65 ink is specially formulated for enhanced color gamut in magenta and reds, deeper black expression, and improvement of dark color reproduction in red and blues.The combination of Genuine Canon inks and paper provides superior performance and the Canon level quality you expect in your final print.Ink Volume: 12.6 ml Canon CLI-65 Cyan Ink Tank CLI-65 C AMR is compatible with PRO-100, PRO-200