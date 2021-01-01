From canon
Canon CLI-271 Magenta Ink Tank Individual
The CLI-271 Inks deliver improved color, a wider color gamut, and better color fastness over previous generation inks. Genuine Canon ink tanks allow you to access free exciting premium content via Creative Park Premium, and the smart LED lets you know when a tank is installed properly, and which ink tanks need to be replaced. Canon CLI-271 Magenta Ink Tank Magenta Individual Ink Tank is compatible with MG7720, MG6820/MG6822, MG5720/MG5722, TS9020, TS8020, TS6020, TS5020