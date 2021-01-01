From bellevue
Bellevue CLG07605 5 Light 21" Wide Chandelier with Crystal Accents Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Bellevue CLG07605 5 Light 21" Wide Chandelier with Crystal Accents Opulence at it's finest; this traditional Crystal chandelier exudes sophistication. The perfect accompaniment to any décor, it adds a timeless grace.FeaturesConstructed from steelDecorated with crystal accentsRequires (5) 60 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbsUL, CUL, and CSA rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 22"Maximum Height: 58"Width: 21"Chain Length: 36"Wire Length: 72"Canopy Width: 5-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 5Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Chrome