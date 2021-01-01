This Clevenger Mesh Tiffany 24" Table Lamp will fashionably complement any decor in your home or office. The shade colors of amber and bronze accented with mission style shapes blend perfectly with a Tiffany bronze metal base. Timeless hand-rolled art glass and metal come together to make a one of a kind warm cozy glow when illuminated. Built to last, this functional lamp is illuminated artwork and will be a favorite in your home for years to come.