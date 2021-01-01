From dynamic rugs
Dynamic Rugs Cleveland Multi 3 ft. 6 in. x 5 ft. 6 in. Wool Contemporary Indoor Area Rug
Advertisement
Cleveland is a blend of wool and viscose, handmade in India. It is made with simple and casual geometric designs. The handmade look is evident in these rugs that give a chic twist to the knitted sweater look with its pebbled high-low texture. It's soft, versatile, and neutral hues of grey, ivory, and beige. The twisted wool alongside the edges adds and elegant, authentic purely handmade finish. Color: MULTI.