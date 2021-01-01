Clendon 2-Sided Polyester 1 '6 x 1 '1 Garden Flag

The design is on both the front and back of this double-thickness applique flag, increasing your display options, It’s heavier and longer lasting than most flags, using a sturdy 360-denier nylon. Nylon is appliqued to a heavy burlap-style polyester fabric. Applique stitching is nicely detailed. This high quality, affordable flag is an attractive investment in the beauty of your home and garden. Flagpole not included. Flag will retain its color and beauty for years if displayed in shade or semi-shade, and is rainproof.