Noble House Clemons 101 in. Beige Fabric 4-Seat Lawson Sofa with Removable Cushions

Maintain a graceful posture for your home with a large sofa that transforms your decor with clean lines and a handsome frame. Perfectly balancing tapered wood legs with smooth upholstery, our impressive sofa offers your home a refined contemporary upgrade. This piece offers a large seating area that can accommodate up to four people so that you and your family can enjoy it to the fullest. Completed with lovely accent pillows, this refined sofa will make any interior space into a stunning masterpiece. Color: Beige.