William's Home Furnishing Clement Full/Full Size Bunk Bed in Black Finish

Looking for a stylish and contemporary piece for your kids' room? This sturdy, full metal bunk bed comes with side guard rails for safety and an attached ladder for easy access to the top bunk. This piece comes with a simple yet modernly design that provides you maximum comfort as you take a rest from a tiring day. Coming in three sizes---twin over full, twin over twin, and full over full---there's a perfect style for any room. Color: Black.