Ameriwood Cleavland 64.76 in. Freestanding Electric Fireplace TV Stand in Graphite Gray

Step away from the ordinary and give your living room a modern makeover with the Ameriwood Home Cleavland Fireplace TV Stand. Don't let the simple look fool you, this stand comes with a 23" electric fireplace insert with all the bells and whistles. Ready to warm up a 400 square foot room with the touch of a button, you can relax knowing that timers will take care of the rest. If you want to simply enjoy the look of the flames without the heat use the included remote to switch off the heat option and pick your flame brightness. The fun doesn't stop there though. On either side of the fireplace insert are three shelves, 2 glass, that hold your entertainment components like gaming systems, a DVD player, remotes and more. Both of the side shelves are illuminated with blue lights to coordinate with the glowing fireplace. This Fireplace TV Stand has a mix of gray laminated particleboard, MDF and hollow core construction with metal feet and tempered glass shelving. Combined together this stand makes for a very sturdy addition to your room. The top can hold up to a 70" flat paneled TV with a maximum weight of 120 lbs. Two adults are recommended to assemble this Fireplace TV Stand. After assembly, the stand measures to be 24.875"H x 64.75"W x 18.875"D. Color: Graphite Gray.