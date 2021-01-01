Cleary Rocking Chair
Description
Features:Clear-coat catalyzed lacquer finish for extra durabilityIndividually handcraftedUpholstered seat and back for superior comfortAll Cleary logs are bark on and kiln dried to a specific moisture contentCleary collectionMade in the USAStyle: RusticColor: HickoryMaterial: Solid + Manufactured WoodMaterial Details: Upholstered Seat Cushion Included: YesRemovable Seat Cushion: NoSeat Cushion Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Seat Spring Type: Seating Comfort: FirmSeat Cushion Fill: PolyesterSeat Cushion Upholstery Color (Upholstery: Black): BlackRemovable Seat Cushion Upholstery: NoSeat Cushion Upholstery Color (Upholstery: Butte): BrownSeat Cushion Upholstery Color (Upholstery: Caribou): BrownSeat Cushion Upholstery Color (Upholstery: Harness): BrownSeat Cushion Upholstery Color (Upholstery: Mesa Espresso): BrownSeat Cushion Upholstery Color (Upholstery: Timber): BrownSeat Cushion Upholstery Color (Upholstery: Dark Red): RedSeat Cushion Upholstery Color (Upholstery: Peacock): TurquoiseSeat Cushion Upholstery Material: LeatherSeat Cushion Upholstery Grade: Welt On Cushions: NoTufted Seat Cushions: NoUpholstered Back Cushion: YesRemovable Back Cushion: NoBack Cushion Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Back Cushion Fill: Back Cushion Upholstery Color: Removable Back Cushion Upholstery: Back Cushion Upholstery Material: Back Cushion Upholstery Grade: Welt on Back Cushions: Tufted Back Cushions: NoSlipcovered: NoToss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery: Removable Toss Pillow Cover: Toss Pillow Color: Hand Painted: NoNailhead Trim: NoOttoman Included: NoCompatible Ottoman Part Number: Recommended Age Group: AdultCountry of Origin: United StatesDS Wood Tone: Espresso WoodSpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesTSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesCAL TB 116 Compliant: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: DIN EN 12935 Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: PEFC Certified: SOFFA Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 44Overall Width - Side to Side: 25Overall Depth - Front to Back: 36Ottoman: NoOttoman Height - Top to Bottom: Ottoman Width - Side to Side: Ottoman Depth - Front to Back: Overall Product Weight: 45Assembly:Warranty: Upholstery: Black