From loon peak
Cleary Paper Empire Lamp shade ( Screw on ) in Gold
Features:Cleary collectionSize: Extra LargeHandmadeManufacturer provides limited lifetime warranty against manufacturer defectsProduct Type: Lamp shadeAttachment Type: Screw onShape: EmpireColor: GoldPrimary Material: PaperPrimary Material Details: Country of Origin: United StatesShade Details: Print or patternedFitter Included: YesPieces Included: Theme: FloralStyle: RusticSpefications:Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 13.5" H x 21" W x 21" D): 13.5Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 13.5" H x 21" W x 21" D): 21Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 13.5" H x 21" W x 21" D): 21Top Width - Side to Side: 7Overall Product Weight (Size: 13.5" H x 21" W x 21" D): 6Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Size: 13.5" H x 21" W x 21" D