From allied brass
Allied Brass Clearview Collection 16 in. Glass Gallery Shelf with Towel Bar and Groovy Accents in Polished Brass
Advertisement
Add a beautiful focal point to your bathroom with this elegant and functional glass shelf. This clean contemporary design with acrylic accents will compliment your decor. Its sleek gallery rail also works to keep your items secure on the shelf. The towel bar underneath is a perfect component for hanging hand towels. Made from all solid brass this decorative shelf will provide a lifetime of use. Color: Polished Brass.