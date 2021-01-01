From allied brass
Allied Brass Clearview Antique Brass 2-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | CV-2TBT-16-ABR
Advertisement
Add a beautiful focal point to your bathroom with this elegant and functional double glass shelf unit. It’s clean contemporary design with acrylic accents will compliment your decor as it’s integrated towel bar underneath is perfect for hanging hand towels. Having two shelves offers plenty of space for storing and displaying your items. Made from all solid brass this decorative shelf will provide a lifetime of use. Allied Brass Clearview Antique Brass 2-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | CV-2TBT-16-ABR