From allied brass
Allied Brass Clearview 30-in Antique Copper Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | CV-41D-30-CA
Advertisement
Brass and acrylic meet in this design that subtly shows off the strength of each material. This very elegant towel bar will complement-and show off-virtually any towel hung upon it. Finely crafted of solid brass with accents of clear acrylic create the unique design to add the finishing touch to your project. Towel bar is finished with our designer lifetime finishes to provide unparalleled performance. Allied Brass Clearview 30-in Antique Copper Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | CV-41D-30-CA