This beautiful back-to-back shower door towel bar adds elegance and convenience to any bathroom dé£¯r. The towel bar features identical bars for installation on both sides of glass shower doors or walls. Securely attaching to any glass surface, the towel bars complement bathroom dé£¯r ranging from modern to traditional and all styles in between. Bold use of clear acrylic creates an almost hypnotic look against the solid brass construction. Provided with your choice of any of our lifetime designer finishes, this stylish towel holder is extremely attractive yet highly functional. Allied Brass Clearview 24-in Double Antique Brass Wall Mount Double Towel Bar | CV-41G-BB-24-ABR