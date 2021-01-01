Allied Brass Clearview 12 in. Back to Back Shower Door Pull in Satin Brass

The clean sharp lines of this modern back-to-back shower door pull fits well with any bathroom decor ranging from modern to traditional. Made from high quality solid brass with accents of clear acrylic and provided with your choice of any of our lifetime designer finishes, the shower door pull is extremely attractive yet highly functional. Ideal for glass shower doors of all sizes and styles, the easy to install back-to-back shower door pull comes with two durable u-shaped pulls made from solid brass and all the hardware necessary for installation. Color: Satin Brass.