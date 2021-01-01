Clearstream 4V TV Antenna 70+ Mile Range UHFVhf MultiDirectional Indoor Attic Outdoor Mast WPivoting BaseHardwareAdjustable ClampSealing Pads 4K.

Best performance among all rated in the 70 mile range category [NOTE: Location, obstructions, and building materials effect reception] Receive free TV from networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, CW, PBS, Univision, Me TV and more in 1080 where available Dedicated UHF and VHF multi-directional elements deliver range and reception in less than ideal locations. Gain: UHF 11 dBi / VHF 2.5 dBi Includes Clear Stream 4V Antenna, 20in mount, all-weather mounting hardware, and instructions (coaxial cable sold separately) Lifetime Warranty on parts. Please Note: Kindly refer the User Manual before use which is very essential for this product. Antenna Gain (dB):3.1