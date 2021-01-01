From ncamp
Clearstream 4 TV Antenna 70+ Mile Range UHF MultiDirectional Indoor Attic Outdoor Mast WPivoting BaseHardwareAdjustable ClampSealing Pads 4K Ready.
Advertisement
Best performance among all rated in the 70 Mile category [note: location, obstructions, and building materials affect reception] Receive free TV from networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, CW, PBS, Univision, MeTV and more in FullHD 1080 where available Multi-directional elements deliver range and reception in less than ideal locations Includes clear stream 4 antenna, 20in mount, all-weather mounting hardware, and instructions (coaxial cable sold separately) Lifetime warranty on parts