Clearance Sale – Dekorman Burnt Sienna(#1651B) 15 mm Thick x 4in. Wide x 48 in. Length Click-Locking Laminate Flooring Plank. 48 cases per bundle/pallet at total: 791.04 sq.ft. covered area

This Crystal finished collection sets a warm natural tone and classical look. It has AC4 abrasion grade for both residential and commercial purposes with 10 to 25 years factory warranty. This HDF collection meets California's Composite Wood Product Regulations in compliance with CARB 2(California Air Resources Board phase 2) under the standard requirement of Formaldehyde Emissions and certified by Floor Score. Micro-Bevel V-Groove edges and click-locking system gives a luxurious sensation. This classical elegance look floor will create a beautiful comfort in your home.