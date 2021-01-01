From antonio ricci

Clear Zip Ties Assorted Sizes 6 and 8 Inch 500 Pack White Zip Cable Ties 18lb and 40lb Tensile Strength Indoor and Outdoor Nylon SelfLocking Wire.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

White Zip Cable TiesPackage includes 250 pack 8 inch and 250 pack 6 inch zip ties. Each size is individually sealed for easy storage and management. Tie Wraps Sensile Strength6 inch zip ties: Length: 6 inch (150mm), width: 0.11inch (2.5mm), Max tensile strength: 18lb; 8 inch zip ties: Length: 8 inch (200mm), width: 0.14inch (3.6mm), Max tensile strength: 40lb. Nylon Clear Zip TiesMade of UL-certified nylon PA66 material, it has good insulation, UV resistance, achieving a flame retardant rating of 94V-2. Self-Locking DesignThe self-locking clear zip wire ties suitable for indoor and outdoor cord management. Lifetime Guarantee If nylon 6+8 inch cable ties is not up to your satisfaction, please contact us for a full refund or replacement.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com