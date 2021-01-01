Clear Writing Desk Pad, Heat Resistant Waterproof PVC Round Edge Durable Desk Protect Mat, Anti-Slip Writing Mat, Table Protector -24"x17 with.

Desk Protector: Our products are made of high-quality PVC materials, which can keep your desk clean and prevent dust and stains from damaging your desktop. Environment Friendly and Tasteless, Safer to Use: Our table mat is formaldehyde free, odorless, and free of heavy metal o-benzene. It can be in direct contact with food and is safer for using. It is the best partner for dining table or office table. Highly Transparent, No Yellowing: Our table mat is highly frosted and transparent, you can put your photos, calendar or memo under the table mat, when you want to find these things, you can see them at a glance, very convenient. And our products are also very durable, and they are not yellow for long-term use. Waterproof and Oil-Proof, Easy to Clean: Clean as soon as you wipe it, you can just use a tissue or a wet cloth to wipe the desk mat up up, greatly reduce your cleaning burden. Four Different Colors of Cute Mouse Pad for Your Choice: In order to facilitate your work needs, we give yo