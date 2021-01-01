From paper mart
Clear Water Color Dots Frosted Plast Hdl Bg - 16 X 6 X 12 - HDPE - 4 mil thick Gusset - 6'' - Quantity: 100 - Frosty Bags by Paper Mart
These Stylish Plastic Shopping Bags Are Made Of Soft Hdpe Plastic And Feature A Patterned Exterior With An Opaque, Frosted Finish And Specially Designed Crimped Handle. They Also Have Spacious Gusset Sides And A White Insert To Help Provide Additional Support. Plastic Shopping Bags With Handles Are Ideal For Retail Product Display, Gifts, And Party Favors.printed Soft Tri-Fold Plastic Handle Shopping Bags Are Recyclable And Made Of 4 Mil Hdpe (High Density Polyethylene) Plastic. They Are Sold In A Case Of 100. - Clear Water Color Dots Frosted Plast Hdl Bg - 16 X 6 X 12 - HDPE - 4 mil thick Gusset - 6'' - Quantity: 100 - Frosty Bags by Paper Mart. Found at www.papermart.com.