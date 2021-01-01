Clear Vinyl Garment Bag - Protect Your Clothing While Traveling And Dust Free While Hanging In Your Closet. These Garment Bags Are Ideal For Coats, Su

Keep your clothing well organized and in perfect condition using these clear garment bags. They are excellent for coats, jackets, suits, dresses, gowns or any apparel you wish to safeguard. Whether you need to protect your garments while traveling or simply want to keep them free of dust while hanging in your closet, these garment bags are ideal. Each bag is constructed of heavy vinyl to keep out dirt and protect your clothing. Never again pull out that favorite special occasion outfit only to find that the shoulders covered in dust. Instead, keep everything dust free inside a garment bag. Your apparel can stay organized as well. The clear vinyl construction of this bag allows you to easily identify what’s inside. One simple glance and you’ll know exactly what you have. These garment bags are available in three different convenient sizes: 24 inches X 42 inches for suits, shirts and blouses, 24 inches X 54 inches for dresses and coats, and 24 inches X 65 inches X 5-inch gusset for long gowns. Size: 42" H x 24" W x 0.5" D