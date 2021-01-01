Clear Shockproof Hybrid Case For Samsung Galaxy S21+ Plus (6.7' play) - Tpu Bumper, Acrylic Back, Fingerprint Compatible Screen Protector.

Light Weight And Sturdy Hybrid Construction - Thin, Rugged, One-Piece Case Protects Your Galaxy S21 Plus From Bumps, Bruises And Scratches. The Flexible Tpu Plastic Bumper Provides Shock Proof Protection For The Edges Of Your Device, While The Hard Acrylic Back Keeps The Back Of Your Device Scratch Free! Protective And Easy Access To All Phone Ports And Buttons On Galaxy S21 Plus. Independently Moving Button Covers Ensure Easy Operation Of All Buttons On Your Device. Wont Weigh You Down - Just 0.9 Ounces And 0.4 Inches Thick - Slides Easily Into Your Pocket Without Creating A Bulge!