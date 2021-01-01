Clear Power 14/3 SJTW -50°C Blue Cold Weather Extension Cord w/Power Indicator Light (100 ft, Blue)

Design for extreme climate conditions, exclusive flashing indicator light in the connector lets you know the cord has power Ideal when powering your engine block, radiator and oil pan heaters. 100 foot long extension cord with a grounded plug and connector, nickel coated brass blades won't corrode which helps prevent arcing Water, weather and abrasion resistant, and flame retardant. Stays flexible in temperatures from -58°F up to +140°F. Our cord is resistant to abuse, rough handling and wear Agency tested and certified for use in the USA & Canada. 3-outlet connector has built-in safety covers for unused outlets. Rated 13Amps/125Volts/1625Watts.