Clear Plastic Hard Shell Case for MacBook Pro Non Retina 13 inch Protective See Thru Cover Transparent Plastic Hard Shell for Apple Mac Pro 13 with.

Best Quality Guranteed. Ideal Case for MacBook Pro 13' (with CD-ROM drive) to place your vinyl stickers, decals, company logos, favorite sports teams, and movie character stickers on your MacBook laptop Designed to fit the Non-retina Macbook Pro 13-inch laptop: A1278 (Released in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012) High-quality, lightweight polycarbonate material is form-fitting 13-inch MacBook Pro Non-Retina case offers protection without sacrificing access to ports, lights and buttons, while protecting your MacBook from dust, dirt, scrapes and scratches Rubberized feet keeps your non retina MacBook Pro 13 inch laptop notebook with CD-Rom drive stable & secure Bottom shell case cover vented for maximum heat dissipation and disbursement Compatible with the old 2009-2012 MacBook Pro 13 in laptop computers (13', 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009): MB990LL/A, MB991LL/A, MC374LL/A, MC375LL/A, MC700LL/A, MC724LL/A, MD313LL/A,