Mind Reader 3 Gal. Clear Plastic Beverage Dispenser with Ice Bottom, 3-Tier Stackable Drink Holder with Lids

Stack and serve several drinks simultaneously with the Mind Reader tiered beverage dispenser. Level up your party presence with this upscale stacked pitcher from Mind Reader Products. Traditional punch bowls or individual serving stations tend to occupy huge amounts of space on your serving stations, but arranging individual drinks in single serving containers takes up even more room, and can be a pain to organize. This secure solution places all your drink options in an easily accessible serving container that takes up a smaller footprint of your serving space, and its distinctive design will impress your guests. This unique dispenser features three separate pitchers with separating covers to provide your guests with up to 3 gallons (120 fl. oz.) per pitcher of their favorite beverages. Keep your drinks cold without getting watered down by using the integrated ice compartment at the bottom to chill the whole unit. Guests can enjoy their choice of beverages and drink portions by using the handy spigots for easy pouring. Plus, the units can be easily separated from one another for ease of washing and storing, and are designed to be shatterproof, unlike delicate glass servingware. Smaller party? Stack one or two pitchers without creating a full tower and customize your beverage service.Build a better beverage tower when you bring home a triple tier beverage dispenser from Mind Reader Products.