Clear iPhone XR CaseThin Slim Shockproof Case Protective Cover TPU Bumper Hard PC Back Cover for iPhone XR 61 Crystal Clear

Best Quality Guranteed. [Designed for iPhone XR] This case delivers the most accurate buttons, camera area, charging port, and speaker cutouts for iPhone XR only. [Crystal Clear & Durable Case] Crystal Clear Cover shows the original color of iPhone XR. Premium PC material greatly increases endurance to Scratch, and immune to Yellow and Stain. [Durable Bumper & Air Cushion] Cases are shield with Shockproof durable TPU Bumper to protect your phone. Corners are reinforced by Hidden Air Cushion for additional Protection. [Professional Camera Protection] Lumina Series case offers Buffer Ring to protect your camera area. This design secures your camera with thickened Bezel and charming Stylish. [Compatible with Wireless Charging ] Support wireless charging without taking off the case, about iPhone xr case. Any quality problem, contact us for replacement or money back.