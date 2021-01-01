Clear Glitter Case For Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, Girls Women Bling Sparkle Shiny Luxury Cases With 4 Corners, Shockproof Bumper Protective Cell Phone.

Material: Tpu: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Clear Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S9+ [Fashion Design] Add Extra Shine And Personality With Glitter-Infused Tpu. The Transparent Case Perfectly Present The Original Beauty Of The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. [Shock Absorption Withou Bulky] Air Cushion Bumper Protect The Phone From Impact, Drops, Scratches While Snug Fit, Not Bulky, Easy To Put It On And Remove. [Precision Cutout] Cutout Design For Speaker, Screen, Camera And Ports, Easy Access To All Ports And Connectors Without Removing. Reinforced Buttons To Promise Quick Responsiveness [Raised Lips]The Case Also Offers Great Camera And Screen Protection With A Bevel Edge To Avoid Scratches If Placed On Rough Surfaces.