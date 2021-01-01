From northlight seasonal
Clear Glass Hurricane Pillar Candle Holder with Wooden Base By Northlight Seasonal | Michaels®
Advertisement
With its clear glass and neutral colored base, this piece complements most decor. With its clear glass and neutral colored base, this piece complements most decor. The candle holder is also perfect for holding potpourri. Details: Clear 12" high x 5.5" diameter (measured at widest point) Accommodates pillar candle up to 3.25" in diameter Glass/wood | Clear Glass Hurricane Pillar Candle Holder with Wooden Base By Northlight Seasonal | Michaels®