Clear Backpack Durable School Backpack with Laptop Compartment Clear Backpack with Reinforced Padded Straps Transparent Bag for School Work.

Best Quality Guranteed. 0.6mm Thicker PVCThe clear backpack is made from strong 0.6mm PVC plastic, more durable and thicker than most backpack on the market; transparent large clear-view allows quick inspection for safety purpose Reinforced Bottom & Padded StrapsClear Bottom protect your items from water and wet; the shoulder straps also padded with thick cotton for comfort, can be adjusted from 16' to 31', bar-tacked with 6 times stitching at the end to reinforce its bearing, without worry break down Multi-Pockets for Different RequirementSize: 15.9'x13.5'x6.4', 1 roomy double zipper pocket with laptop sleeve for books, laptop, clothes and more; 1 front zipper pocket with 4 clear slot for phone, pens, keys, etc.; 1 tall mesh pockets(6.2' tall for water bottle or umbrella, 1 side zipper pocket 8.2'x4.4'for personal items Heavy Duty Clear BackpackThis clear backpack stadium approved is ideal for back to school,