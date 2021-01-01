EVIDECO Clear Acrylic Printed Bathroom Tumbler Collections 4.13"x2.95", Design Nature, Multi

Enjoy a zen-like, cozy and romantic atmosphere in your bathroom with this natural design of love and round stones Accessorize your bathroom or kitchen counter top in a romantic style with this charming tumbler! Diameter of 2.95-Inch and a height of 4.13-Inch, imported from France, made in PRC, color brown, grey and clear Complete your decoration with other products of the same collection Design Nature like bath mat, soap dispenser, toilet brush, trash can or toilet seat, to name a few. Can also be used as a pencil box or on the kitchen counter for holding cutlery