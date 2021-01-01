From babor
BABOR Cleansing Enzyme Cleanser 75g
Advertisement
Revitalize your complexion with the BABOR Cleansing Enzyme Cleanser; a fine-grained powder that transforms into a luxurious lather when emulsified with water. Delivering the benefits of a cleansing foam and an enzyme peel in one unique product, the detoxifying formula effectively eliminates dirt and impurities, whilst improving skin tone and texture for a smoother, more refined appearance. Skin-brightening Vitamin C promotes a radiant, healthy glow. Suitable for all skin types.