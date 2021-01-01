Bowl Fresh Cleaner and Deodorizer Pleasant 1.7 Oz

Keep your toilet bowl fresh and clean with Bowl Fresh Toilet Bowl Cleaner & Deodorizer. This fragrant toilet bowl rim hanger cleans and continuously eliminates odors by hanging on the inside of your toilet bowl. Simply clip it to the rim of your toilet, where the water jets are, for a quick and easy way to add long-lasting freshness directly in your toilet bowl and the entire bathroom. Bowl Fresh Toilet Bowl Cleaner & Deodorizer prevents stains due to hard water, mineral substances and limescale. This powerful toilet freshener deodorizes your toilet and bathroom without harming your plumbing or toilet tank. The water-activated fragrance is dispensed with every flush leaving your bathroom smelling.