COVERGIRL Clean Matte LMU Foundation - 570 Deep Golden - 0.02 fl oz

Let your natural skin tone shine through with COVERGIRL Clean Matte Liquid Foundation. This lightweight, breathable matte foundation goes on smoothly and blends perfectly for natural coverage that looks and feels fresh. Suitable for sensitive skin, this oil-free liquid foundation is sure to be your go-to when it comes to providing the shine-free matte finish you crave. It delivers just the right amount of coverage while still letting your skin breathe. Pro-tip: Use with COVERGIRL TruBlend High Pigment Blush to finish off your easy, breezy look. At COVERGIRL, we’re Leaping Bunny approved cruelty free by Cruelty Free International, so you know our products are never tested on animals. LIGHTWEIGHT and COMFORTABLE: Breathable matte makeup blends perfectly for a natural, youthful appearance SHINE-FREE FACE: Oil-free liquid foundation lets skin breathe and won’t clog pores FIND YOUR PERFECT SHADE: Available in a range of shades so you can find the right match for your skin tone OIL CONTROL FORMULA: Suitable for users with sensitive or oily skin CRUELTY-FREE: COVERGIRL products are Leaping Bunny Certified by Cruelty-Free International, meaning they are never tested on animals How to use: Dot foundation on forehead, cheeks and chin. Blend using fingertips or a makeup sponge. Color: 570 Deep Golden.