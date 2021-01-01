MinkaAire Clean Clean 60" 5 Blade LED Indoor Ceiling Fan with Remote Included Matte Black / Brushed Nickel Fans Ceiling Fans Indoor Ceiling Fans

MinkaAire Clean Clean 60" 5 Blade LED Indoor Ceiling Fan with Remote Included MinkaAire F684L 60" 5 Blade Bling LED Indoor Ceiling Fan with Integrated Light Kit Included Designed with ultra-sophistication and a minimalist styling, Clean utilizes a unique eye catching blade arm that links the cylindrical fan body to its five blades. Body and the blades move in unison which creates a very distinctive look. Clean has an integrated 10 watt LED light and an energy efficient DC motor that provides significant air flow. Features: Includes: Polished Nickel finish - Silver blades Grey Iron and Brushed Nickel finish - Grey Iron blades Matte Black and Brushed Nickel finish - Urban Walnut blades Oil Rubbed Bronze and Toned Brass finish - Urban Walnut Blades Includes: 6" downrod Includes: Cap for non-light use Includes: Hand Held Remote (RC400) Includes: Integrated LED Light Kit Limited Lifetime Motor Warranty RC400 Full Function Hand Held Remote System: Six speed fan control in forward and reverse On/Off plus full range light dimmer Includes one (1) hand held remote control (RC400), wall holster Wireless remote operation Operates at distance of 23 feet (Distance can vary dependent on construction of building and room fan is hung in 256-Bit Remote System Product Technologies / Benefits: AireControl® by MinkaAire® controls all functions. Fan light, speed control and also off-on. Specifications: Motor Size: DC 123mm x 30mm Fan Speeds: 6 Height: 16.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point) Blade Sweep: 60" Blade Pitch: 14° UL Rating: Dry Location Airflow on High: 10,744 CFM (cubic feet per minute) Watts on High: 56.82 Voltage: 120 LED: CRI - 94 Color Temperature - 3000K Delivered Lumens - 408 Rated Life Hours - 30,000 Dimmable Optional Accessories: WC400 AireControl® Wall System Bond (BD-1000) Wireless Smart Home Hub SCA Sloped Ceiling Adapter (MA A245) Various downrod sizes Compliance: UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Indoor Ceiling Fans Matte Black / Brushed Nickel