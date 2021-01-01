Batiste Clean & Classic Trial Size Dry Shampoo - 1.6 fl oz

Take your hair from flat to fab with Batiste Dry Shampoo. Our waterless formula targets excess oil, dirt, and grease at the roots. Just spray in, massage, style, and go. Batiste Dry Shampoo instantly makes your hair feel clean, fresh, and with added body and texture. Perfect for the girl-on-the-go, our Mini 1.6 fl. oz. bottle is perfect for touch-ups at the gym, the office, or out on the town. Let's face it, life gets crazy sometimes and skipping a wash (or two) is inevitable. With Batiste Dry Shampoo, you can be confident your hair looks great no matter what life throws your way.