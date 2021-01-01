Justice Design Group CLD-9727-25 Clouds 55" Wide Bowl Pendant Dark Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Justice Design Group CLD-9727-25 Clouds 55" Wide Bowl Pendant Clouds - If you are looking for a clean, soft-contemporary look, the Clouds Collection delivers. Comprised of neutral color tones, the Clouds Collection will add a warm ambient glow to your existing décor.Features:Comes with a 48" square bowl shaped resin shadeHousing is constructed of durable metal ensuring years of reliable performanceBulbs are not included with this fixtureUL Rated for use in damp locationsUltra secure mounting assembly for quick and easy installationShade made of Clouds ResinBowl shade uses 4 stainless steel cablesDimensions:Overall Width: 55" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Shade Width: 48"Height: 60"Depth: 55"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 8Voltage: 120vWattage: 600Watts Per Bulb: 75 Dark Bronze