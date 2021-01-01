From justice design group
Justice Design Group CLD-9671-25 Clouds 3 Light 18" Wide Semi-Flush Bowl Ceiling Fixture with Clouds Resin Shade Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting
Justice Design Group CLD-9671-25 Clouds 3 Light 18" Wide Semi-Flush Bowl Ceiling Fixture with Clouds Resin Shade FeaturesClouds resin shadeIncludes (3) 10 watt GU24 Fluorescent bulbsUL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 7"Width: 18"Depth: 18"Product Weight: 20.0 lbsShade Height: 5"Shade Width: 18"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: GU24Bulb Base: GU24Bulb Type: FluorescentNumber of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 10 wattsWattage: 30 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Semi-Flush Polished Chrome