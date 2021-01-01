From justice design group
Justice Design Group CLD-9664-35-F3 Clouds 36" 8 Light Pendant with Round Bowl and Pair Square with Points Finials Matte Black Indoor Lighting
Justice Design Group CLD-9664-35-F3 Clouds 36" 8 Light Pendant with Round Bowl and Pair Square with Points Finials Features: Round Clouds resin bowl shade Shade attaches to canopy via paired square with points finials Requires (8) 75W medium (E26) base bulbs Suitable for damp locations Strongly recommended for use with screw-in CFL or LED bulbs Dimensions: Height: 48 Width: 36"Canopy Height: 2"Canopy Width: 8.5" Electrical Specifications: Wattage: 600 Number of Bulbs: 8 Watts per Bulb: 75W Bulb Included: No Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Type: Incandescent Vanity Light Matte Black