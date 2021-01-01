From justice design group
Justice Design Group CLD-8655 Elliptical Single Light 28" Wide Integrated 3000K LED Bath Bar - ADA Compliant Dark Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom
Justice Design Group CLD-8655 Elliptical Single Light 28" Wide Integrated 3000K LED Bath Bar - ADA Compliant FeaturesConstructed of resin and metalDimmable via incandescent/triac/ELV dimmers (dimmer not included)Clouds resin shadeIntegrated 23 watt LED lightingMountable with lights directed upward or downward UL rated for damp locationsCompliant with ADA standardsDimensionsHeight: 4-1/2"Width: 28"Extension: 3"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated cool white LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 2100Watts Per Bulb: 23 wattsWattage: 23 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Bath Bar Dark Bronze