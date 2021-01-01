From justice design group
Justice Design Group CLD-8605 Clouds Single Light 28-1/2" Wide Integrated 3000K LED Bath Bar with Off-White Clouds Resin Shade - ADA Compliant
Justice Design Group CLD-8605 Clouds Single Light 28-1/2" Wide Integrated 3000K LED Bath Bar with Off-White Clouds Resin Shade - ADA Compliant FeaturesDimmable fixture via ELV dimming (not included)Crafted from metalComes with an off-white clouds resin shadeIncludes 28 watt Integrated cool white LED lightingCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for damp locationsCompliant with ADA standards1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 4-1/2"Width: 28-1/2"Extension: 2-1/2"Product Weight: 16.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWattage: 28 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRILumens: 2380 Bath Bar Polished Chrome